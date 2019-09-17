Russian-Kiwi adoptee on a quest to help others reunite with their birth parents

Alex Gilbert was two years old when he was adopted from a Russian orphanage by his New Zealand parents.

Now, 25 years later he's helping Kiwis reunite with their birth parents, like he did.

Mr Gilbert is filming every step of the journey for a new TVNZ reality series called Reunited.

He spoke to Seven Sharp about the details of the show.

"We are starting a show called Reunited which helps other adopted people from all over the world and in New Zealand reach out to their birth families.

"I'm really looking forward to it, a bit nervous and a bit excited, but up for the challenge.