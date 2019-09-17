TODAY |

Russian-Kiwi adoptee on a quest to help others reunite with their birth parents

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Television

Alex Gilbert was two years old when he was adopted from a Russian orphanage by his New Zealand parents.

Now, 25 years later he's helping Kiwis reunite with their birth parents, like he did.

Mr Gilbert is filming every step of the journey for a new TVNZ reality series called Reunited.

He spoke to Seven Sharp about the details of the show.

"We are starting a show called Reunited which helps other adopted people from all over the world and in New Zealand reach out to their birth families.

"I'm really looking forward to it, a bit nervous and a bit excited, but up for the challenge.

"I'm ready to help as many people as I can."

Click here to find out more and register your interest if you could benefit from Alex's help reuniting with family.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Alex Gilbert is filming every step of the journey for a new TVNZ reality series. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
Entertainment
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
'Straight yes' - Simon Bridges calls for PM to step down if she lied about Labour staffer allegations
4
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
5
Pet store fined over $10k for kitten with ruptured cornea, improper care of other animals
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:33

Brad Pitt asks astronaut: Who was more believable - George Clooney or me?

Sir Rod Stewart beats cancer after secret three year battle

The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek found dead in NYC apartment
00:27

Jojo Rabbit wins major award at Toronto film fest, putting Taika Waititi in contention for Oscars