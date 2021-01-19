RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under coming to TVNZ

Emmy Award winning series RuPaul’s Drag Race is getting a local twist when it comes to TVNZ OnDemand and on Stan in Australia in 2021.

Hosted by executive producer RuPaul, and filmed entirely in New Zealand, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will see the fiercest Kiwi and Aussie queens go head-to-head, in the hopes of taking home the title of Down Under’s first Drag Superstar.

RuPaul says: “I cannot wait for everyone to see that down under queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents in the world.

"Thank you to TVNZ OnDemand and Stan for providing a platform for these outrageous drag artists to share their heart, soul and humour.”

It wouldn’t be Drag Race without Ru’s BFF Michelle Visage joining in the fun.

RuPaul. Source: Supplied

Michelle, who’s been part of both the USA and UK series will be joining Down Under’s judging panel. The third main judge, celebrity guest appearances and drag queens competing in the premiere season of Down Under will be announced later this year.

Following the popular format, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will see queens serving high fashion realness, mini and max challenges, shady and heartfelt moments in the workroom, and of course, the all-important lip-sync for your life battles.