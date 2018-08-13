 

Ruby Rose deletes Twitter account following Batwoman backlash

Bang Showbiz
Australian actress Ruby Rose has quit Twitter following a backlash against her casting as Batwoman.

The 32-year-old actress was recently announced as the first openly gay superhero in a TV series, which she described as a "game changer", but Ruby has subsequently decided to delete her Twitter account in response to the onslaught of negativity she's received.

Ruby's final tweet before shutting down her account saw the model-turned-actress bemoan the reaction to her casting in the upcoming TV series.

By contrast, Ruby previously hailed the significance of the move, admitting she'd been overcome with emotion every time she'd stopped to think about her latest casting.

She told 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "I kept spontaneously crying and I kind of feel like I'm going to do it now, so I'm just going to..."

Ruby - who came out as a lesbian at the age of 12 - then explained that her casting as Batwoman has reminded her of her own childhood experiences.

She said: "I think the reason I kept getting so emotional was that growing up watching TV, I never saw anyone on TV that I can identify with. Let alone a superhero, you know?

"And I've always had this saying ... well, not me, but Oscar Wilde ... which is be yourself because everyone else is taken. I've lived by that motto and the second motto when I came into the industry was, be the person you needed when you were younger.

"I feel like one motto led me to the other and, you know, I kept crying about it."

The character of Batwoman first appeared in comic books as a romantic interest for Batman.

But she has been openly gay in the comics since 2006, when she was reintroduced as a lesbian of Jewish descent.

Ruby Rose arrives at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' XXX: Return Of Xander Cage held at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California. USA.
Source: Bang Showbiz
Lindsay Lohan apologises for criticising #MeToo movement

Bang Showbiz
Lindsay Lohan says she feels "very strongly" about the #MeToo movement, apologising for recent comments critical of those involved.

The 32-year-old actress was criticised for comments she made in an interview, where she appeared to slam the movement and accuse some women of being "attention seekers".

She said in a statement: "I would like to unreservedly apologise for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview. The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it.

"However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I'm sorry for any pain I may have caused.

"I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement. Their testimony has served to protect those who can't speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard."

In the original interview, Lindsay branded women "weak" for speaking out.

She said: "I'm going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women.

"You have these girls who come out, who don't even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.

"I don't really have anything to say. I can't speak on something I didn't live, right? Look, I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways... [But] if it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You make it a real thing by making it a police report."

Lindsay Lohan Source: Bang Showbiz
