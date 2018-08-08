 

Ruby Rose cast as first openly gay superhero lead in TV series, in Batwoman

Associated Press
Ruby Rose is making history with her latest role as Batwoman, the first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series.

Batwoman will be introduced in a December crossover event between the network's other DC Comics shows, "Arrow", "The Flash" and "Supergirl."

A stand-alone series about Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane, is in development for the 2019-20 TV season.

Kane is described as a highly-trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind.

Rose wrote today on Instagram that she's "thrilled and honored" and "an emotional wreck" over the news.

As a young, gay person, she never felt represented on TV.

Rose gained stardom when she was cast in season three of Netflix's "Orange is the New Black."

Ruby Rose attends the LA Premiere of "The Meg" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Ruby Rose attends the LA Premiere of "The Meg" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Los Angeles. Source: Associated Press
Aussie PM’s ‘bonk ban’ is stupid, says disgraced ex-deputy PM who inspired it

AAP
Barnaby Joyce says the scandal sparked by his affair with a former staffer has been used by Malcolm Turnbull for his own political gain.

After news broke in February about Mr Joyce's affair with his former media advisor Vikki Campion, the prime minister announced a ban on cabinet ministers having sex with their staff.

Mr Joyce says he was annoyed by the prime minister's "stupid" move.

"First of all, it's using someone else's personal dilemma for your own political advancement, which is a very poor form of politics," Mr Joyce told Macquarie Radio today.

"Straight away, you're burying your deputy. That's something you do in the change room, you don't do it on the football field.

"It didn't help him and it certainly didn't help me. It didn't help anybody else either. It just didn't look right."

The Australian politician was spoke alongside former staffer Vikki Campion, who he had a baby with. Source: 1 NEWS

The former Nationals leader has written a book which details the breakdown of his 24-year marriage to wife Natalie, with whom he shares four daughters, and how he sank into depression that left him wanting to die.

In Weatherboard and Iron he admits pursuing women for years in Canberra before beginning an affair with Ms Campion, who gave birth to their son Sebastian in April.

According to excerpts published by News Corp, Mr Joyce writes about how "amazing" it was that news of their affair didn't come out during the campaign for last December's New England by-election, a poll that was called after it emerged he was a dual New Zealand citizen.

He was also "infuriated" about how Ms Campion was seen as "the silly little girl with no agency in her own life", while revealing how the couple share a love of reading and bushwalking.

Asked in an interview on the Nine Network about how he is repairing his relationship with his daughters, Mr Joyce said it would take a long time.

"With hindsight you can look back and see the mistakes you made and how you can be a better person," he said.

"I actually note ... how I could be a better person, a better man. A better man for Caroline, Odette, for Bridgette, for Julia, and Nat, for Vikki and Seb."

Mr Joyce said he included details about his affair in the book because of the public interest in it, but also in the hope that people would also read about his wider messages about the "forgotten" people of rural Australia and his policy ideas to help them.

The coalition government is in crisis with a public row between Joyce and the PM stepping up a notch.
Source: 1 NEWS
'Hallelujah!' - largest lotto jackpot in Australia in five years goes off at $77m

AAP
The $70 million ($77 million NZD) Oz Lotto jackpot - the biggest in five years - has gone off, with an entry from NSW and one from Victoria taking out $35 million ($39 million NZD) each.

A man from Lithgow was "blown away" when he found out about his won, but the Victorian winner is still unknown.

"Oh fair dinkum? You're kidding?! That is the best news I've had in a long time. Hallelujah!" the Lithgow winner, aged in his 50s, said when told of his win.

"It goes without saying I'll be helping the kids out and I'm sure my retirement plans will be fast-tracked."

The mystery Victorian winner is being urged to check their entry.

Despite being registered, Oz Lotto couldn't contact the winner because their details were incomplete.

The winning entry was purchased online from Australia's official lotteries at thelott.com.

In addition to the two division one winning entries, more than 1.17 million prizes worth more than $26.4 million ($29 million NZD) were won in divisions two to seven across Australia.

Tuesday night's result ends eight weeks of jackpotting which saw Oz Lotto climb to $70 million ($77 million NZD)

Next Tuesday's jackpot is $2 million ($2.2 million NZD).

But it's not the end of a big lotteries week. Thursday's Powerball is at $80 million ($88 million NZD).

Australian Lotto balls Source: Twitter
