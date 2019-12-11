Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson has died after a 17-year battle with cancer, aged 61, her management company confirmed this morning.

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies aged 61 Source: Associated Press

Fredriksson had a successful solo career in her native country of Sweden before joining with Per Gessle to form Roxette in 1986.

Their breakthrough hit, The Look received international recognition, landing at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Selling more than 80 million records worldwide, Fredriksson attracted recognition as a top live performer.

In 2002, the Fredwas diagnosed with a brain tumour but in 2009 she would return to performing.

2016 would be her last year she would tour as her doctors advised her to focus on her health.