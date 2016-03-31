Rotten Tomatoes throws more praise at Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Taika Waititi's hit film Hunt for the Wilderpeople has picked up another honour, named best reviewed limited release film of the year by respected website Rotten Tomatoes.

The Rotten Tomato award for limited release films was for movies that opened in less than 600 cinemas in the United States.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople is New Zealand's highest grossing movie of all time.

The 2016 Golden Tomato Award Winners: Best-Reviewed Movies