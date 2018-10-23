 

Rosie O'Donnell confirms engagement to policewoman partner

Bang Showbiz
Entertainment

Rosie O'Donnell has confirmed she and her significant other Elizabeth Rooney are engaged.

The former The View co-host has confirmed she and the policewoman - who went public with their relationship in November 2017 - are to marry, but admitted they will wed "a long time in the future".

"We both decided that that would be best," she told People.

The 56-year-old comedian and Elizabeth, 33, have a 23-year age gap, which leads to some fans mistaking the Army veteran for Rosie's 20-year-old daughter Chelsea when they are out and about.

She added: "A lot of people say, 'Oh my god, Chelsea looks so great.' I'm like, 'That's not Chelsea.' That's my soon-to-be spouse.

"It's a little tricky. In the airport people say, 'Rosie, can I have a picture of you and your daughter?' She doesn't seem to think it's an issue at all. Nobody ever does, but I do sometimes."

Rosie described Elizabeth as a "wonderful woman" and admits she "doesn't care" about the couple's age gap.

She said: "I keep telling her I'm too old for her. But she doesn't seem to care.

"She lives in Boston now and I live here in New York. It's been a long-distance thing. It's been great. I think she's a wonderful woman.

"She's very much an equal, she's very much her own person and loves what she does. She's a pretty unbelievable young woman."

Rosie was previously married to Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2015, but she took her own life in September 2017 aged 46.

Rosie O'Donnell. Source: Bang Showbiz
