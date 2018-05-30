Roseanne Barr unleashes new tweetstorm hours after US network axes show

Source:Associated Press
Roseanne Barr has returned to Twitter and told people not to feel sorry for her while also highlighting supporters' tweets that attacked ABC and others.
Roseanne Barr in a trailer for her revival 'Roseanne' show on ABC, before it was cancelled.
Barr's tweetstorm came hours after ABC announced it was cancelling the reboot of her show Roseanne over a racist tweet that referred to former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and "Planet of the Apes."
In the post-firing tweet, Barr apologised to "all the wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet."
She then re-tweeted supporters' statements attacking ABC's hiring of Keith Olbermann, who has harshly criticised President Donald Trump, and a meme that placed Jarrett's photo side-by-side with a Planet of the Apes actor.
