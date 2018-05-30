Roseanne Barr unleashes new tweetstorm hours after US network axes show

Roseanne Barr has returned to Twitter and told people not to feel sorry for her while also highlighting supporters' tweets that attacked ABC and others.

Roseanne Barr in a trailer for her revival 'Roseanne' show on ABC, before it was cancelled. Source: ABC

Barr's tweetstorm came hours after ABC announced it was cancelling the reboot of her show Roseanne over a racist tweet that referred to former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and "Planet of the Apes."

In the post-firing tweet, Barr apologised to "all the wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet."