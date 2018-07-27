 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Roseanne Barr says she wishes racist tweet was 'worded better'

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment

In Roseanne Barr's first TV interview since her ABC sitcom was cancelled for a racist tweet, the comedian apologised for her "ill-worded" post and insisted she is not a bigot.

During her hour-long interview on Sean Hannity's Fox News Channel show today, Barr lamented the damage done to her by her tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama.

"It cost me everything," Barr said. "I wish I worded it better."

Hannity repeatedly urged Barr to apologise to Jarrett on air. The comedian eventually did, saying that she was sorry for the poorly worded tweet.

She said she would tell Jarrett, "I'm sorry that you feel harm and hurt, I never meant that. I never meant to hurt anybody."

She repeated her assertion that she did not know Jarrett was black when she likened Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and a "Planet of the Apes" actor.

Barr repeatedly said today that her tweet was meant to address US-Middle Eastern policy and had no racial overtones. She said she was stunned by the negative reaction to the tweet, which Hannity noted was nearly universal.

"I am a creative genius, and this is not a good feeling for an artist to be treated this way, and it's not a good feeling for a citizen, either."

Despite apologising at times, Barr also said she felt the tweet was being mischaracterised and she indicated she felt like she had apologised enough for her actions.

"I feel like I have apologised and explained and asked for forgiveness and made recompense," she said early in the interview. At another point, just before addressing Jarrett directly, Barr said, "I already have said I'm sorry for two months."

Barr, a supporter of President Donald Trump, brought him briefly into the conversation.

"I'm not a racist and the people who voted for Trump, they're not racist either, and Trump isn't a racist, sorry. We just have a different opinion," she said.

She said she could have fought ABC over her firing, but that she walked away from the hit reboot because she didn't want anybody to lose their jobs. She said her contract was supposed to allow her to correct any misstatements she made within 24 hours, but she wasn't given the opportunity.

The new version of "Roseanne" was an instant smash for ABC, owned by the Walt Disney Co., and was counted on to lead the network's fortunes next season.

Its debut episode last March was seen by more than 25 million people with delayed viewing counted in, numbers that are increasingly rare in network television.

ABC has announced that it will produce a "Roseanne" spinoff called "The Conners" that features John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert.

Roseanne Barr talks with Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity while being interviewed during a taping of his show, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The comedian and actress will appear on the Fox News show "Hannity" on Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT for the first time since she was fired from ABC which canceled its successful reboot of "Roseanne" in May following the star's racist tweet likening former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and a "Planet of the Apes" actor. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Roseanne Barr talks with Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity in New York on July 26th 2018. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Most read: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

2

Heartbreaking photo shows endangered killer whale carrying its stillborn calf for hours off US coast
3

Professor explains where in NZ to watch the selenelion - a rare eclipse - tomorrow
4

Napier Girls' High cancels tonight's ball due to 'health and safety concerns' after information from police
5

Auckland police rock up to Zachary's fifth birthday party after he called 111 and invited them
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:53
Fire officials have released redacted audio of a 911 call after what was a reported overdose suffered by singer Demi Lovato.

Woman asks paramedics not to use sirens while calling ambulance for Demi Lovato in released 911 call
04:36
The Auckland hip hop group released their latest album, The Most Electrifying, on the online game, Fortnite, last night.

Auckland group SWIDT says NZ hip hop scene as strong as it's been since the early days of Scribe

Kristen Stewart to lead Elizabeth Banks' reboot of'Charlie's Angels
Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek.

Kiwi film The Breaker Upperers enlist help from Russell Crowe for Celine Dion mission

Auckland Pop Up Globe backtracks on men-only casts after backlash

1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Arts and Culture
Auckland

Auckland's Pop Up Globe theatre has backtracked, saying it will no longer use all-male casts in its productions of Shakespeare's plays.

The company faced a backlash after it announced last week that its November shows, which include men-only performances of Richard III and The Taming of the Shrew, would highlight the abuse of power in a number of Shakespeare's plays.

Performers, theatre-makers and playwrights said it was unacceptable for the company to use #metoo and #timesup in marketing campaigns because the movements are centred around women's response to rape and sexual harassment. 

They were angry The Taming of the Shrew was being called a feminist endeavour when it was to be performed by an all-male cast.

In a statement posted on Twitter today, the company said, "At Pop-up Globe we strive to make work that brings unity, joy and hope. The response to our upcoming Auckland season has made us think about how we can do this better. So we’re making a change.

"From today we are making a commitment to cast equal numbers of male and female actors for every new Auckland season."

In the 2018/19 Auckland season of The Taming of the Shrew, Richard III, Measure for Measure, and Hamlet, 14 women and 14 men will make up two 50:50 gender-balanced casts, the company said.

"In any future seasons we will work within this commitment to increase the quality, quantity and diversity of the work we produce, celebrating and sharing the magic of Shakespeare’s plays.”

Pop Up Globe said it appreciates this is a change to its published casting and has offered refunds if people want them for tickets bought to The Taming of the Shrew or Richard III.

“Thank you to everyone who has given us their feedback. We’re very grateful,” Dr Miles Gregory Artistic Director and Founder of Pop-up Globe tweeted.

Dr Gregory last week acknowledged the decision to do two of the plays with only male actors would not please everyone.

"If there was one thing about this season that I thought was particularly controversial, it has to be the choice to do The Taming of the Shrew with an all-male company," he told RNZ's Nine to Noon.

"To perform it all-male with a feminist reading is intriguing. It'll be very funny but it'll also make you think,” he said.

It's coming back with four productions at a new home at Ellerslie Racecourse with some new features.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Arts and Culture
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

'You Māori are lucky' - Kiwi teachers concerned how NZ history is taught to kids

Napier Girls' High cancels tonight's ball due to 'health and safety concerns' after information from police

Hawke's Bay teen involved in Tinder murder sentenced to life imprisonment

Health Minister offers agreement to ensure safe staffing levels for nurses with industrial dispute still not resolved

Hold on to your raincoat and sun glasses as the weekend will be a mix of rain and shine

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato welcome birth of baby girl

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are the now the proud parents of a baby girl.

Buble's representative tells The Associated Press that Vida Amber Betty was born yesterday in Vancouver. She is 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Buble and Lopilato have two sons, Elias and Noah. Lopilato, an Argentine TV actress, posted a photo of her baby girl's hand Thursday on Instagram.

Buble's rep says the family is "beyond overjoyed."

Vida's middle names are in honor of her parents' mothers: Amber is Buble's mother's name, while Lopilato mother's name is Betty.

Buble, who is Canadian, is a four-time Grammy winner with hits like "Haven't Met You Yet."

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato welcome their daughter Vida Amber Betty. Source: Instagram
Topics
Entertainment