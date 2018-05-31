 

Roseanne Barr planning online talk show following racist Twitter controversy

Roseanne Barr is planning to set up her own online talk show on her YouTube channel.

Her show was cancelled by ABC following her comments directed at a former advisor to Barack Obama.
The 65-year-old actress - who was booted from her show 'Roseanne' after posting a racist tweet on her social media page - is keen to start her own talk show on her YouTube channel.

The ABC network has cancelled Barr’s revived television show.
Her son, Jake Pentland, told Radar Online: "We are doing our own stuff for now. It's all subject to change of course."

Meanwhile, Roseanne previously cancelled her tell-all TV interview, where she was going to discuss the cancellation of her show and the subsequent fallout.

She wrote on Twitter: "After a lot of thought, I decided that I won't be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans. I'm going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready. (sic)"

ABC recently confirmed a 'Roseanne' spin-off series without the involvement of the actress.

It read: "After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails."

