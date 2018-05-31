Roseanne Barr has already had 'so many' offers after being sacked over racist tweet

Roseanne Barr says she's already had "so many" offers after being sacked from her ABC sitcom at the end of May, and has admitted she almost accepted another TV role.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Roseanne actress was fired - and the show cancelled - after she posted a racist tweet, but she has claimed she is actually open to a TV comeback.

Speaking to Rabbi Shmuley Boteach in a podcast, she said: "Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen and I feel very excited because I've already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we'll see."

Meanwhile, ABC recently confirmed a spin-off series without the involvement of the 65-year-old star.

The synopsis read: "After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, ageing and in-laws in working-class America.

"Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails."

The announcement for the new show stressed that Roseanne will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series.