 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Roseanne Barr has already had 'so many' offers after being sacked over racist tweet

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Roseanne Barr says she's already had "so many" offers after being sacked from her ABC sitcom at the end of May, and has admitted she almost accepted another TV role.

Her show was cancelled by ABC following her comments directed at a former advisor to Barack Obama.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Roseanne actress was fired - and the show cancelled - after she posted a racist tweet, but she has claimed she is actually open to a TV comeback.

Speaking to Rabbi Shmuley Boteach in a podcast, she said: "Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen and I feel very excited because I've already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we'll see."

Meanwhile, ABC recently confirmed a spin-off series without the involvement of the 65-year-old star.

The synopsis read: "After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, ageing and in-laws in working-class America.

"Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails."

The announcement for the new show stressed that Roseanne will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series.

A statement from Roseanne and executive producer Tom Werner added: "Tom Werner and Roseanne Barr have reached an agreement that will allow Werner Entertainment to produce a spin-off of the Roseanne series for ABC without Barr's further creative or financial participation."

Related

Television

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
Donaldson hopes to make landfall in Taranaki on Monday or Tuesday on the first successful solo kayak from Australia to NZ.

Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson in final push for home on trans-Tasman attempt

2

Man who struck $12 million Lotto Powerball jackpot nearly didn't buy ticket due to long supermarket queue

00:22
3
The school went into lockdown this morning after "information of concern" was received by police.

Students safely home after school lockdowns in Hamilton and Bay of Plenty, police speaking to person of interest over one incident

4

Location of two new Auckland speed cameras revealed

5

Transmission Gully toll considered by Government to offset cost rise

02:54
An inquiry has been launched into the appointment of Wally Haumaha over comments he made about the Louise Nicholas rape case.

Watch: Winston Peters quizzed by media over relationship with embattled Deputy Police Commissioner - who once sought NZ First selection

An inquiry has been launched into the appointment of Wally Haumaha over comments he made about the the Louise Nicholas rape case.

00:24

Northland farm in spotlight again over allegations of mutilated cattle

Investigators say they found a nightmarish scene at a farm at the centre of animal abuse allegations.

Man appears in court charged with murder after two-year-old girl found in river near Whakatane

The man was granted interim name suppression.

00:22
The school went into lockdown this morning after "information of concern" was received by police.

Students safely home after school lockdowns in Hamilton and Bay of Plenty, police speaking to person of interest over one incident

No charges have been laid and both events are being treated as separate incidents.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, heads to the basket around Indiana Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

It's confirmed! LeBron James agrees to $227m deal to join the LA Lakers

The NBA superstar has penned a four year deal to reignite the struggling Lakers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 