Rose Matafeo talks about new Kiwi rom-com Baby Done

A new Kiwi romantic comedy from the makers of Hunt for the Wilderpeople and The Breaker Upperers is coming to cinemas this month.

Baby Done is a story about adventurous arborist Zoe (Rose Matafeo) who finds out she is pregnant with her enthusiastic partner Tim (Matthew Lewis) and then tries to rush through all her plans for the future before accepting her new life.

Taika Waititi was an executive producer for the film, and it features an array of Kiwi talent including Madeleine Sami and Rachel House.

Matafeo chatted with Breakfast's Matty McLean about the new film in the interview above.