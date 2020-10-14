TODAY |

Rose Matafeo talks about new Kiwi rom-com Baby Done

Source:  1 NEWS

A new Kiwi romantic comedy from the makers of Hunt for the Wilderpeople and The Breaker Upperers is coming to cinemas this month.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Baby Done is about a reluctant mum who comes to terms with being pregnant. Source: Breakfast

Baby Done is a story about adventurous arborist Zoe (Rose Matafeo) who finds out she is pregnant with her enthusiastic partner Tim (Matthew Lewis) and then tries to rush through all her plans for the future before accepting her new life.

Taika Waititi was an executive producer for the film, and it features an array of Kiwi talent including Madeleine Sami and Rachel House.

Matafeo chatted with Breakfast's Matty McLean about the new film in the interview above.

Baby Done is released in New Zealand on October 22.

Entertainment
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
'Sorry sunshine, wrong place' – Winston Peters shuts down American Covid-19 denier at campaign event
2
Josh Ioane called into All Blacks, Beauden Barrett absent from team training
3
Man hiking in Utah films his frightening encounter with wild cougar
4
Two and a Half Men actress Conchata Ferrell dies, aged 77
5
Homeless man offered a lifeline with job at Lower Hutt Domino's Pizza
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
02:47

Buzzing drone derails interview with Jacinda Ardern on Late Night Big Breakfast

Broadway shows shut until at least start of June thanks to Covid-19

UK comedy show featuring Donald Trump puppet not airing in US over fear of offending powerful

Jane Fonda quits shopping to help save the planet