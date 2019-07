Kiwi comedian Rose Matafeo has joined as a contestant on popular UK game show Taskmaster.

The show has host Greg Davies issue bizarre challenges for five comedians to complete with their creative wit.

Matafeo took to Twitter to express her excitement, writing, "MY TIME STARTS NOW."

The Edinburgh award-winner, 27, is joining the lineup for the show's ninth season.

Taskmaster airs on TVNZ Duke.