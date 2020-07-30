The Roots founding member Malik B dies aged 47

Malik B, rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died aged 47.

Malik B performs in studio. Source: Associated Press

The group announced the death of the Philadelphia-based emcee in a social media post today.

The cause of death has not been released.

Malik B, whose real name is Malik Abdul Basit, was a major contributor to the group, which includes Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter.

He appeared on four albums before departing the group in 1999.