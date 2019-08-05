TODAY |

The Rookie star leaves TV show after alleged sexual harassment, discrimination

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Television

Afton Williamson, star of the ABC crime series The Rookie, says she's quitting the show because of sexual harassment and racial discrimination she experienced during the show's first season.

In an Instagram post today, Williamson said throughout the filming of the show's pilot, "I experienced racial discrimination/racially charged inappropriate comments from the hair department."

She said the treatment worsened when she was sexually harassed by a recurring guest star, bullied by executive producers and ultimately was sexually assaulted by a crew member at a wrap party.

Actress Afton Williamson took to Instagram to announce her decision to leave television series The Rookie. Source: Instagram / Afton Williamson

Representatives for ABC did not respond to messages today.

A representative for Williamson didn't immediately respond to messages seeking further details on the actress's claims, or whether the alleged sexual assault was reported to the police.

Williamson also was highly critical of how her claims were handled by showrunner and executive producer Alexi Hawley. Williamson said she filed reports on the incidents but they weren't seriously investigated by the network or shared by Hawley with other producers.

"After my initial report of sexual harassment, I was assured that the actor would be fired," said Williamson of the guest star. "I was also asked to film with him the very next day as a courtesy to the script, even though we had not begun filming the episode yet."

Representatives for Hawley didn't immediately respond to messages today.

Williamson co-starred in the Los Angeles-based ABC drama, a co-production between ABC Studios and Entertainment One. In the show, Nathan Fillion stars as a rookie police officer.

Actress Afton Williamson. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:40
The average price for a home there has increased by almost double the national rate.
Waitaki District fast becoming one of NZ's hottest property markets
2
Ohio gunman's sister one of nine victims killed in mass shooting, police say
3
In the North Island, the Desert Road is also closed.
Wintry weather sees numerous main roads closed, snow forecast
4
It is not yet known how police are treating the death.
Former NZ Herald journalist found dead at Auckland Domain
5
All schools are closed in the Southland town as winter bites.
Snow in the deep south sees all schools in Gore closed for the day
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Nine killed in Ohio in second US mass shooting in 24 hours

Kiwi boy sending packs of Legos to migrant kids separated from families at US-Mexico border
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. The American rapper, whose name is Rakim Mayers, was ordered held by a Swedish court Friday, July 5, for two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate a fight on Sunday in central Stockholm. Following an outcry from celebrities and a Change.org petition with half a million signatures, Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y. is pushing for the release of the rapper. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Freed from Swedish jail, rapper A$AP Rocky lands in US

Diverse films and voices win big at New Zealand International Film Festival