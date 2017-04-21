TODAY |

Ronda Rousey gives birth to first daughter and reveals baby name

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Ronda Rousey has given birth to her first child.

Ronda Rousey prepares to face Amanda Nunes Source: Getty

The 38-year-old WWE star has welcomed her first daughter with husband and fellow former UFC fighter Travis Browne, 34, and revealed the first photos of their baby girl.

Alongside two adorable pictures of her newborn baby's hand while cuddled up to Ronda and Travis, the proud mum revealed they have named their child La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne.

As well as the name, she captioned the Instagram post with a red love heart.

Travis shared the same two snaps on his own account, and added: "Welcome to this world La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved!"

He has two children - Kaleo and Keawe - from a previous marriage

