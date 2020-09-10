The Rolling Stones to take over iconic London street with merchandise store

The Rolling Stones are taking over a corner of London's iconic Carnaby Street.

From September 9, fans will be able to visit 9 Carnaby to buy exclusive merchandise, available only in the store and via its website.

RS No. 9 Carnaby will sell clothes featuring the band's logo, alongside glassware, artworks, exclusive vinyl albums and many more accessories.

Speaking ahead of the opening of the store, David Boyne, Managing Director of Bravado UK - a brand who collaborated with the Stones to bring their merchandise to a permanent location - said measures have been put into place to make a safe shopping experience in the time of the coronavirus.

"From having hand sanitisers around the store, we're making sure that we're limiting the amount of shoppers in the store at any one time," he explained. "We want to make sure that all the customers have a great experience in store, but a very safe experience as well," he added.

Music from the Stones, or influenced by the Stones, plays on a loop in the store, with screens showing exclusive video footage of the band.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the band hasn't been able to travel to see RS No. 9 Carnaby, but Bourne insists they've been interested and involved in the whole process.