Rolling Stones' Sir Ronnie Wood designs new band artwork

Sir Ronnie Wood has designed new Rolling Stones artwork, titled 'Welcome'.

The 'Sympathy for the Devil' hitmaker has revealed a new piece of artwork of himself and his band members - Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Sir Mick Jagger - which has been titled 'Welcome'.

Of the new piece, Ronnie said: "Welcome to my latest work, Welcome; a real insight into a different side of the Rolling Stones. As a buyer of one of these very limited prints, you'll receive yours personalised to YOU, from me, personally."

Prints of Ronnie's work can be pre-ordered now and some lucky fans will be able to have their very own personalised edition of the print.

The lucky 75 will have their artwork arrive in an exclusive custom made box with a certificate of authenticity. Each personalised print comes individually numbered, personally dedicated and hand signed by Ronnie. Non-personalised versions of the print are also available.

The prints will be released on June 5, with pre-orders for personalised prints available up until May 28.

Meanwhile, the 72-year-old musician created a rainbow in the shape of a heart, with the NHS logo at its core and donated it to St George's Hospital, London.

Of the artwork, he said: "I didn't have all the colours of the rainbow in my studio to paint this all in the same medium, so had to experiment with paints and pastels to get the colours right. I've tried to show a few examples of texture and mixed media, and different surfaces through texturing."

And the team at St George's Hospital were thrilled to receive the one of a kind painting from Ronnie.