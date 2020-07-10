TODAY |

Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album

Source:  Associated Press

The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album Goats Head Soup featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.

From left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. Source: Associated Press

The band announced today that the release on September 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.

Page appears on a song called Scarlet, and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called Criss Cross.

Goats Head Soup features one of the band's well known acoustic ballads, Angie.

Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Teams continue search at California lake for Glee star Naya Rivera, presumed dead
2
Man who escaped Auckland isolation says he's now feeling 'stressed', questions positive Covid-19 test
3
'Go back to where you came from' – Kiwis in managed isolation facing abuse from the public
4
Meghan Markle wants court order to stop naming of friends in legal dispute with UK newspaper
5
Helen Clark to head new World Health Organization Covid-19 response panel
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Flight of the Conchords stars Rhys Darby, Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie reunite in Wellington

Johnny Depp blasts Amber Heard's 'sick' abuse claim in court hearing over violent, toxic relationship
02:48

'Raw humour' of Wainuiomata comedian Joe Daymond strikes a chord with audiences
07:11

Still in high school, South Auckland's Jawsh 685 recalls 'shock' of topping UK music chart