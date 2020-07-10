Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album

The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album Goats Head Soup featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.

From left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. Source: Associated Press

The band announced today that the release on September 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.

Page appears on a song called Scarlet, and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called Criss Cross.