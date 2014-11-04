Rolling Stones ready to resume tour as Mick Jagger mends

Please allow them to reintroduce themselves: The Rolling Stones are set to return to the stage.

The band plays tomorrow at Chicago's Soldier Field after postponing their North American tour because frontman Mick Jagger needed medical treatment. A second show is scheduled for Wednesday.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones are expected to open tomorrow, and Whiskey Myers on Wednesday.

The Rolling Stones said in a statement last month the concerts will feature classic hits such as Sympathy For The Devil and Paint It Black.