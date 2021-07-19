TODAY |

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood feeling strong after cancer fight

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Ronnie Wood needed to do “a lot of fighting” to get through cancer for a second time.

Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Rolling Stones legend revealed in April he'd secretly battled small-cell cancer during lockdown last year but the 74-year-old guitarist – who was treated for lung cancer in 2017- is feeling “strong” now, though he admitted he needed “a lot of stamina” during his treatment.

He told The Times’ Weekend magazine: “I’m well. I’m strong. And I’m adaptable. But it has taken a lot of fighting, a lot of stamina to get through it.”

Ronnie found his illness “scary” but he’s determined to make the most of every day for the sake of his and wife Sally’s five-year-old twins Alice and Gracie.

He said: “Of course it’s scary. But ultimately, especially with having my twins, you just want to make every day precious…

“I’m making every day count. Not wasting a moment.”

Ronnie was thankful he was treated during lockdown because it meant he could take time out properly to focus on getting well.

He said: “Having said that, lockdown was good for me because when I got the cancer the second time it enabled me to face all those horrible treatments under the radar. I had a lot of chemo and radiology, but I wasn’t interrupting anyone else’s schedule. I had the time and space to focus on getting well.”

And the ‘Start Me Up’ rocker admitted he and his Rolling Stones Bandmate, Sir Mick Jagger – who underwent heart surgery in 2019 – have been discussing their respective medical issues, though they can’t wait to get back to work with the band.

Ronnie said: “Oh, he’s fine, but of course we did talk about our health — he’s as thankful as I am for it. Mick is fighting fit and we both can’t wait to get working again.”

