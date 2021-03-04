Rod Stewart proposes global sing-along to support Team NZ's America's Cup defence

British rock star Sir Rod Stewart's no stranger to serenading Kiwis with his dulcet tones. His nine year marriage to our own Rachel Hunter makes New Zealand a special place for him.
Today, in an exclusive message to 1 NEWS, the singer issued an invite to the nation.
“Kia ora and hello to all my friends in New Zealand. I’ve got a real weak spot for New Zealand because two of my children are actually Kiwis.
“It’s really wonderful the boat race is going ahead, and you deserve it with all these horrible things going on throughout the world.
“It’s a shame fans can’t be there to cheer on their favourite crew, so please join me in a sing-along of my song We Are Sailing.”
So brush up on the lyrics because, subject to Covid-19 alert levels, Sir Rod's holding a mass choir in Auckland’s America’s Cup Village next Saturday as part of a global sing-a-long to celebrate the event.