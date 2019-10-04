Rod Stewart fills in as wedding singer for British couple stung by Thomas Cook fiasco

A British couple whose dream of an American wedding was ruined after Thomas Cook went bust have had the surprise of a lifetime.

Not only did a hotel chain rescue their special day, but a famous wedding singer also turned up to the celebrations.

Sharon Cook and Andrew Aitchison's Las Vegas wedding looked to be in ruins when Thomas Cook went under just days before they were due to leave Liverpool.

However, Caesars Palace and Delta Airlines came to the rescue and made sure their wedding plans went ahead.

Yesterday, the couple tied the knot as intended in Vegas, with 14 guests in tow.

Not only that, in a surprise twist Rod Stewart appeared as the wedding singer.

He serenaded guests with an acoustic rendition of his hit Have I Told You Lately, before inviting the entire wedding party to his gig at the Colosseum.