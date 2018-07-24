 

The Rock’s body double says Bond film specifically seeking Māori actor is 'huge'

The casting call for a Māori actor in the next Bond film is a "blessing" for Māori actors says The Rock’s Kiwi stunt double.

The casting call for the film was leaked yesterday and showed that a Maori actor between 35 and 55 was being sort for the role of a henchman.

Kelly McNaught lives and works in LA as the stunt double for Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock.

Speaking to TVNZ1's Te Karere today about the leaked casting call, Mr McNaught says the news was "huge" for Māori actors.

"Specifically asking for Māori is huge…and to have our culture our humour to be wanted is a beautiful thing you know," says Mr McNaught.

Whoever gets the role for the next film won’t be the first Māori actor to have played a role in the Bond franchise.

Māori actor Lawrence Makoare played Mr Kil, a henchman who went up against Bond, in 2002 film Die Another Day, directed by Lee Tamahori.

Whether he would go for the role or not, Mr Reed says he would have to talk to his people first.

Kiwi stunt double for Dwayne Johnson Tanoai Reed says the casting call is a blessing for Māori actors. Source: Te Karere
