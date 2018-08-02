 

The Rock reduces Samoan stuntman to tears with surprise ute gift

Instagram
Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson's stunt-double and cousin Tanoai Reed was overcome with emotion by the amazing gesture. Source: Instagram
Johnny Depp has alleged his ex-wife Amber Heard "punched him twice in the face" when they were still married.

The 55-year-old actor and the Aquaman star were married for two years from 2015 to 2017 and underwent a turbulent divorce procedure which saw Amber accuse Johnny of being "verbally and physically abusive" throughout their relationship.

But now, as part of a libel case in the UK, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has claimed Amber physically assaulted him after he arrived two hours late to her 30th birthday party in 2016.

In court documents obtained by People, Johnny alleges that Amber, now 32, was "cold towards" him and began "criticising" him after the guests had left.

Johnny claims he was sober when the alleged incident took place, and that Amber - whom he says had been drinking - became "aggressive and violent, punching him twice in the face."

The Edward Scissorhands star then claims he responded by "grabbing [her] arms to stop her punching him again and told her to stop."

However, an attorney for Amber has dismissed the allegations as "totally false", and claimed his recent lawsuit with a location manager - who is suing him for allegedly punching him on the set of City of Lies - proves his "state of mind".

They said: "These allegations are totally false. One needs only read the recent Rolling Stone article about Mr. Depp and the lawsuit filed against him by a location manager, among many other recent news stories and lawsuits, to understand his state of mind."

In Amber's original divorce filing, she claimed in her version of events from the night of her birthday dinner that Johnny was drunk when he arrived at the restaurant, and that their discussion after guests left turned violent.

She stated at the time: "Johnny grabbed me by the hair and violently shoved me to the floor. Johnny was also screaming and threatening me, taunting me to stand up."

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Source: Bang Showbiz
Katy Perry pays visit to sick 8-year-old fan in Australia who missed her concert due to brain tumour surgery

Katy Perry has visited an eight-year-old girl who was forced to miss a concert after undergoing surgery on a brain tumour.

The 33-year-old singer decided to visit Grace Moores - who had brain surgery last week after being diagnosed with a tumour in April - because she was unable to attend Katy's concert in Adelaide, Australia, on Monday.

The meeting was prompted by a tweet from Grace's 16-year-old sister Tiana, who wrote: "RETWEET PLEASE! my baby sister is meant to attend @katyperry concert in Adelaide this year but was diagnosed with a 6cm Brain tumour and has been battling all year, grace has love been Katy's biggest fan since she was 3, please help us try and get in contact with @katyperry xx"

The post had more than 20,000 retweets and Katy's reps got in touch with the family earlier this week.

And following the emotional meeting, Tiana returned to Twitter to detail the magic moment.

She wrote: "WE DID IT "

Tiana also shared a snap of the duo, writing: "GUYS WE DID IT! @katyperry just visited grace! She's truely amazing and such a sweet person this was truely amazing!"

Meanwhile, Katy - who has as many as 70 million followers on Instagram - also shared a clip of herself with the family, calling Grace her "new merch model".

The Roar hitmaker asked Grace to name her three favourite songs, before performing an acoustic set for her using two guitars.

Katy Perry, Grace and Tiana Moores. Source: Bang Showbiz
