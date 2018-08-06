 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rock legends Toto teaming up with Dragon for NZ tour

1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Music

Toto, best known for their smash hit Africa will tour New Zealand early next year, playing four shows.

The American band will be supported by Auckland rockers Dragon, known mostly for the hit April Sun In Cuba.

Mount Maunganui's ASB Bay Park will host the first show on Wednesday, January 9 before the tour heads to Napier's Church Road venue the next day.

On Friday night, the show will be at New Plymouth's Bowl of Brooklands, and the bands will then take a night off, returning for the final show on January 13 at Christchurch's Hagley Park.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, ranging in price from $59 to $209, and are available from Ticetek and TSB Showplace box office.

TOUR

Wednesday, January 9 – ASB Bay Park, Mount Maunganui
Thursday, January 10 – Church Road, Napier
Friday, January 11 – TSB Bowl Of Brooklands, New Plymouth
Sunday, January 13 – Hagley Park, Christchurch

80s rockers Dragon and Toto will team up for a New Zealand tour early next year.
80s rockers Dragon and Toto will team up for a New Zealand tour early next year. Source: 1 NEWS graphic
Topics
Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
The quake struck Lombok and was strongly felt in neighbouring Bali.

Earthquake hits Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, death toll rises to 82 people
2

SBW says off-field opportunities will guide his next career move, doesn't rule out return to league
3

Chair lift damaged on Mt Ruapehu after 'significant' controlled avalanche goes wrong
4

AFL player breaks 18-year-old Fremantle player's jaw with sickening king hit

5

Watch: Paula Bennett on going grey, her weight loss surgery and infamous 'zip it sweetie' comment to Jacinda Ardern

MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
04:31
Deans’ response to gender disparity starts by bringing a female focused show to New Zealand.

Anika Moa chats with Julia Deans of Fur Patrol fame about gender disparity in the Kiwi music scene

Pink postpones Sydney show due to illness a month out from NZ concerts
1 NEWS

Watch: The Rock reduces Samoan stuntman to tears with surprise gift - 'I love you brother'
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp libel case: Depp claims ex-wife Amber Heard 'punched him twice in the face'

Sir Patrick Stewart to reprise his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in new Star Trek series

1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Television
Space

Sir Patrick Stewart has announced he will return to the bridge, reprising his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in a new CBS 'Star Trek' series.

Star Trek, the long-running and immensely popular science fiction franchise created by Gene Roddenberry, debuted in 1966 and has included several movies as well as television series.

Sir Patrick, 78, was renowned for his role the Star Trek: The Next Generation, and he has not played a part in a Star Trek production since 2002's 'Star Trek: Nemesis'.

He this morning tweeted that he was delighted to be reprising the role.

"I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course," he wrote.

"It is, therefore, an unexpected bu delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and the explore new dimensions within him ... seeking out new life for him, when I though that life was over.

"During these past years, it has been humbling to hear stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footstep, pursuing science, exploration and leadership.

"I feel I'm ready to return to him for the same reason - to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times.

"I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more."

According to a tweet from the official Star Trek account, the new series, which will screen on CBS' All Access network, "tells the story of the next chapter in Picard's life", and says it will be set 20 years after the events of 'Star Trek: Nemesis'.

There is currently no timeline for when the series will be completed.

Sir Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation
Sir Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Source: CBS
Topics
Entertainment
Television
Space
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Apartment construction in Auckland

Shane Jones says NZ First will listen to business sector's concerns over Government's employment reforms

'A violent shake' - Andrew Little on top floor of building in Lombok when deadly Indonesian earthquake struck

Aussie reporter in Bali says 'earth shook for a good minute' leaving 'shaken up tourists' during deadly 6.9 magnitude quake

Simon Bridges defends latest preferred PM poll result, insisting Helen Clark 'polled lower' - 'It is the party vote that matters'

Watch: Paula Bennett on going grey, her weight loss surgery and infamous 'zip it sweetie' comment to Jacinda Ardern

Model Zombie Boy, famous for his role in Lady Gaga music video, dies aged 32

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Arts and Culture
Music

Rick Genest, a Quebec model known for his head-to-toe tattoos and participation in the Lady Gaga music video Born This Way, has died, his talent agency said.

Dulcedo Management confirmed on Facebook late yesterday the passing of Rick Genest, who was better known as Zombie Boy.

Dulcedo said it "was in shock" and called the 32-year-old represented by the agency an "icon of the artistic scene and of the fashion world."

Lady Gaga said on her official Twitter account last night that "the suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating."

The American singer added: "We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can't talk about it."

According to his website, he holds the Guinness World Book of Records for the most insects tattooed on a human body (178), as well as the most bones inked on a human body, at 138.

But while his outward appearance may have been intimidating, he was unfailingly mild-mannered and polite, according to the CEO of the Welcome Hall Mission, a homeless shelter Genest visited as a teen and continued to support as an adult.

Sam Watts said he last saw Genest in June, when the artist lent his famous image to a campaign to raise awareness about the issues facing marginalized and homeless youth.

"This was a guy who put you totally at ease," he said.

"Immediately you knew this was a kind and gentle soul who had some deep concerns about anybody who is on the fringes or being dismissed for how they looked."

In early 2011, a photo of Genest in a fashion magazine drew the attention of fashion designer Nicola Formichetti, then the artistic director for French fashion house Mugler.

It was Formichetti who helped Genest secure his first major modelling gigs with Mugler and introduced him to Lady Gaga, who cast him in the video for her 2011 single Born This Way.

In their scenes together, the singer sported face paint that mimicked Genest's tattoos as the two performed to the hit song in matching black suits.

Quebec's coroner's office said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7)

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: online chat (7pm-10pm) or 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 children's helpline (1pm-10pm weekdays, 3pm-10pm weekends)

Kidsline (ages 5-18): 0800 543 754 (24/7)

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Rick Genest, known as Zombie Boy, has died aged 32. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Arts and Culture
Music