TODAY |

Rock icons U2 announce tour stop in New Zealand

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Music

Irish rock band U2 have just announced they will be touring New Zealand, Australia and Asia.

Their Joshua Tree Tour kicks off in New Zealand on November 8 at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium. It will mark the band's first time back in New Zealand in nine years. 

During the show, the band will perform 1987 hit album The Joshua Tree in its entirety, along with other songs from their catalogue. 

They will then visit Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth before moving on to Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.

It will be the group's first time performing in Seoul and Singapore.

Former Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher will open for U2 with his High Flying Birds band during the New Zealand and Australia shows. 

U2 formed in 1976 and scored their first hit with War - an album that included the single Sunday Bloody Sunday - in 1983. Other U2 hits over the past four decades include songs With or Without You, Where the Streets Have No Name and Beautiful Day.

Live Nation pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 2pm next Thursday. General tickets will go on sale the following Tuesday, June 11, at 2pm.  

Source: Getty
More From
Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:22
Memory Brown says the Budget will give her an extra $10 per week, just enough for milk and bread.
Auckland mother of nine disappointed at lack of support after today's Budget announcement
2
Rock icons U2 announce tour stop in New Zealand
3
Gabriel Makhlouf is under fire after complaining to police over a claimed hack of information from its website, something that has a much simpler explanation.
John Armstrong's opinion: Grant Robertson and Treasury boss should resign over Budget data leak
4
Fans, commentators, players and even Stokes himself were left in awe of the aerial effort.
Ben Stokes opens Cricket World Cup with breath-taking one-handed catch in England's big win over South Africa
5
Vicky Freeman says she was forced out of Auckland due to the cost of living.
Budget 2019 model quit New Zealand for Australia due to cost of living
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Ashton Kutcher testifies at alleged serial killer's murder trial in California
The Australian had nothing but praise for his good friend Taika Waititi on the red carpet for the latest Marvel film Thor.

Chris Hemsworth goes on sneaky cinema trip to watch Avengers: Endgame with kids

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington checks into rehab

04:22
In Sydney, Moa also spoke with the film’s director, Dexter Fletcher.

Anika Moa chats with Taron Egerton, star of Elton John biopic Rocketman, ahead of film's NZ release