Rock icons U2 announce tour stop in New Zealand

Irish rock band U2 have just announced they will be touring New Zealand, Australia and Asia.

Their Joshua Tree Tour kicks off in New Zealand on November 8 at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium. It will mark the band's first time back in New Zealand in nine years.

During the show, the band will perform 1987 hit album The Joshua Tree in its entirety, along with other songs from their catalogue.

They will then visit Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth before moving on to Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.

It will be the group's first time performing in Seoul and Singapore.

Former Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher will open for U2 with his High Flying Birds band during the New Zealand and Australia shows.

U2 formed in 1976 and scored their first hit with War - an album that included the single Sunday Bloody Sunday - in 1983. Other U2 hits over the past four decades include songs With or Without You, Where the Streets Have No Name and Beautiful Day.