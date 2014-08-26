Robin Williams' grandson learning about the late star through Aladdin

Robin Williams' one-year-old grandson is learning about his late family member through Aladdin.

The late acting legend - who passed away in 2014 - voiced the Genie in the 1992 Disney animated movie.

His son Zak Williams has now revealed his one-year-old son McLaurin Clement is being introduced to his late grandfather through the classic flick.

Zak, who affectionately refers to McLaurin as Mickey, says the tot's bedroom is decorated with several cels - which are transparent sheets of celluloid used in the production of cartoons - including some depicting Robin as the Genie.

He explained: "His mom [Olivia June] and I have certainly considered how we want to introduce my son's grandfather, my dad, into his life. Certainly through his movies and the cartoons that he participated in is a great way. My son, Mickey, points at a cel that we have in his room of my dad that has the genie from 'Aladdin'.

"He's got a collection of photos and animation cels throughout our home that he sees on a daily basis. I think it's being mindful and introducing the elements and stories about him slowly."

And Zak, 37, is hoping he can teach his son more about the Mrs Doubtfire star as he gets older.

Zak Williams and his sister Zelda Williams. Source: Bang Showbiz

Speaking to People magazine, he added: "We hope that we can celebrate the positive elements and his works and films in a way that there can be appreciation and acknowledgment of him both as an entertainer, but also as a family man, and parent and grandfather to my son.

"So, the key thing would be for us to introduce it slowly and meaningfully. Taking an opportunity to share stories and his values in a way that we hope can be appreciated and embodied."

McLaurin will no doubt have plenty of his grandfather's content to watch too, as a YouTube channel for the late star was launched in March, containing classic clips from some of his most memorable stand-up shows.