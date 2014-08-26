 

Robin Williams' first wife reveals she let him have an open marriage because she knew 'he loved women'

The first wife of late comedian and actor Robin Williams has revealed how she allowed his infidelity during their marriage because she knew she couldn't curb it.

Robin Williams

Opening up in a new HBO documentary about Williams' life, called 'Come Inside My Mind', Valerie Velardi explained the difficult choices she was faced with while being married to him.

"He loved women," she said. "Absolutely loved women. And I got it," the Mail Online reported.

"I understood and I wanted him to have that, but I also wanted him to come home."

The couple, who met in 1976, eventually separated in 1988 after having son Zachary.

Williams, who rose to fame in the hit sitcom Mork and Mindy, and later starred in beloved films such as The Dead Poet's Society and Good Will Hunting, suffered from dementia late in life and committed suicide in 2014, aged 63.

1 NEWS
After 39 gruelling days castaway in Thailand Christchurch mum Lisa Stanger has taken out the title of sole Survivor NZ for season two.

Emotional scenes erupted at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau, Auckland during the live finale tonight as Matt Chisholm read out Lisa's name in the deciding vote.

She takes home a life-changing $250,000 after beating Dave Lipanovic and Tess Fahey to the prize.

"I can't believe it, I won Survivor!" school librarian Lisa said through tears after the announcement.

Coming into Survivor, Lisa had a clear strategy: appear unassuming and non-threatening and be a "number" for the early votes.

After merge, the real game play came out and big moves were made, starting with the blindside of her own alliance member, Matt.

On tonight's big win, Lisa said: "I came in with a plan and it freaking worked! Getting to play Survivor was a dream come true and to win, well, my final Survivor bucket list item has been ticked."

Watch the amazing moment as it unfolded in the video above.


The life-changing victory was a hard fought one. Source: TVNZ
Bang Showbiz
Ed Westwick won’t face charges for his sexual assault allegations, after prosecutors deemed there to be a lack of evidence.

Ed Westwick arrives at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Ed Westwick arrives at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Source: Associated Press

The ‘Gossip Girl’ actor was accused in November last year of raping two women and sexually assaulting a third in incidents dating back to 2014, but it has now been revealed he won’t face court for the allegations as Los Angeles County prosecutors have decided not to file charges against him.

According to Variety magazine, the prosecutors filed a memo overnight which stated they did not have enough evidence to pursue charges, despite two of the women involved having provided witnesses to help corroborate their accounts.

The memo read: “Those witnesses were not able to provide information that would enable the prosecution to prove either incident beyond a reasonable doubt. Prosecution on those two incidents is declined due to insufficient evidence.”

Variety reports that the third victim did not respond to inquiries from the District Attorney’s office, and so they could not pursue charges in that case.

The memo also states that some additional women made allegations of inappropriate touching, but that the incidents fell outside the statute of limitations.

The 31-year-old actor had previously denied the allegations made against him by Kristen Cohen, Aurelie Wynn and Rachel Eck on social media, but earlier this year removed his statements from his accounts.

After Kristina accused Ed of raping her in 2014, the actor tweeted: "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

He took to social media again after Aurelie accused him of a similar crime, where he slammed the allegations against him as "provably untrue", and insisted he would never do anything so "vile and horrific".

He wrote: "It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct.

"I have absolutely not, and am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.(sic)"

