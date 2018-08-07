 

Robert Redford announces retirement from acting as he completes final film

Bang Showbiz
Entertainment
Movies

Robert Redford, 81, is stepping away from acting now his final movie, The Old Man & The Gun, is complete

The 81-year-old actor announced two years ago he was planning to stop working after finishing his remaining projects, and now his final movie, The Old Man & The Gun is just a month away from being released, he thinks its the right film to end his six-decade career on.

He said: "Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and [I'll] move towards retirement after this 'cause I've been doing it since I was 21.

"I thought, Well, that's enough. And why not go out with something that's very upbeat and positive?"

Though the Ordinary People filmmaker previously said he'd focus on directing when he stopped acting, he doesn't seem so sure now.

Discussing the possibility, he told Entertainment Weekly magazine: "We'll see about that."

In The Old Man & The Gun, the screen legend plays Forrest Tucker, a real-life criminal who robbed banks and broke out of prison multiple times, and Redford was fascinated by the "wonderful character".

He said: "To me, that was a wonderful character to play at this point in my life.

"The thing that really got me about him -- which I hope the film shows -- is he robbed 17 banks and he got caught 17 times and went to prison 17 times.

"But he also escaped 17 times. So it made me wonder: I wonder if he was not averse to getting caught so he that could enjoy the real thrill of his life, which is to escape?"

The Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star previously admitted he was "getting tired" of acting and wanted to step back after finishing The Old Man & The Gun and Our Souls at Night, which was released last year.

He said: "I'm getting tired of acting. I'm an impatient person, so it's hard for me to sit around and do take after take after take.

"At this point in my life, age 80, it'd give me more satisfaction because I'm not dependent on anybody. It's just me, just the way it used to be, and so going back to sketching--that's sort of where my head is right now.

"So, I'm thinking of moving in that direction and not acting so much.

"[After my last projects have wrapped] I'm going to say, 'OK, that's goodbye to all that,' and then just focus on directing."

Robert Redford attends the premiere of 'Our Souls at Night' the 74th Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema in Venice, Italy, on 01 September 2017.
Robert Redford. Source: Bang Showbiz
Entertainment
Movies
Cliff Curtis: 'I'm in Hollywood and they want me to be a Māori – it doesn't get better than that for me'

Topics
New Zealand
Movies
Maori Issues

After decades in Hollywood of playing characters of just about every ethnicity except his own, attitudes are finally starting to change towards Māori actors, says Cliff Curtis. And he couldn't be happier about it, he says.

"They’re not asking me to be Hispanic or Middle Eastern or this indiscriminately brown person," the Rotorua native told TVNZ1's Te Karere. “They’re saying, ‘Oh, could you play this character as a Māori.’ I said, ‘Yup. Mean. Done.’ The last three, four projects they’ve wanted me to be a Māori, which is like a dream come true.”

Casting restrictions have never been a problem for Curtis in New Zealand, where he rose to fame with roles like Uncle Bully in Once Were Warriors. Even as his career started to take off in the US, he returned for Māori -based roles in critically acclaimed moves like Whale Rider and The Dark Horse.

In Hollywood, however, he has been more known for roles like Amir Abdulah in Three Kings, a Hispanic gangster named Smiley in Training Day and even a role as Pablo Escobar in Blow.

But something has recently changed, said Curtis, who stars in James Cameron’s upcoming Avatar sequels. For the film, he was asked to devise and perform a haka-like routine for his alien character.

Curtis gave guidance on how to include tails and other alien body parts into an otherworldly version of the Maori war dance. Source: 1 NEWS

“I'm in Hollywood and they want me to be a Māori – it doesn't get better than that for me,” he said. “And that's because being Māori is cool. It's not to say that being anything else is not, but it wasn't that way when I was a kid.”

Curtis discussed the changing attitudes while promoting a new docufilm about Merata Mita, who 30 years ago became the first indigenous woman in New Zealand to write and direct a feature-length film. He is an executive producer on the project.

“It wasn’t important for Merata to know that her legacy was being kept alive - I don't think she thought that way,” he said. “I think it was important for her that our legacy as Māori, as indigenous people of our nation, is a healthy one, and that we grow and we evolve as a society and we are included as a vital part of our nation.”

Curtis met Auckland students today, before he is recognised at the Kea World Class New Zealand Awards tonight. Source: 1 NEWS

Curtis considered Mita, who died in 2010, one of his biggest mentors.

“She just laid very clear tracks,” he explained. “She had incredible clarity about what was important, and I think the central part was that we need to be able to tell our story, and to tell our own stories. And she encouraged us to. She guided us in that process.”

After years of playing non-Māori characters, he says the attitude change is a “dream come true”. Source: Te Karere
Farrah Abraham hopes to face Lindsay Lohan or Paris Hilton in charity boxing match

Bang Showbiz
Boxing promoter Damon Feldman is trying to secure Lindsay Lohan or Paris Hilton to fight Farrah Abraham in a celebrity boxing match.

The former 'Teen Mom' star has signed a deal with boxing promoter with Damon Feldman to step in the ring for a charity bout.

At present, Farrah, 27, does not have an opponent but Feldman has confirmed to website The Blast that top of his list of opponents are Lindsay, 32, and Paris, 37.

He is prepared to pay either star $250,000 to box for three rounds, each lasting two minutes, against Farrah and will also donate $100,000 to a charity of their choice.

Lindsay and Paris have gone to the top of the shortlist of potential opponents after Damon failed to sign Blac Chyna, Chanel West Coast or Teyana Taylor to step into the squared circle.

Farrah's opponent is expected to announced by the end of the week.

The bout is scheduled to take place on November 10 at the Showboat in Atlantic City.

Farrah is currently single after splitting from Hollywood stuntman Aden Stay in March.

The part-time porn star recently revealed her ideal man would be a male clone of herself.

She said: "Look, if I could find a clone of me in a man, I'd date him. Yes!"

arriving to the 2016 Mtv Movie Awards held on the Warner Brothers Studio Lot in Burbank, CA. <P> Pictured: Farrah Abraham <B>Ref: SPL1261052 100416 </B><BR/> Picture by: Digital Focus / Splash News<BR/> </P><P> <B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR/> Los Angeles: 310-821-2666<BR/> New York: 212-619-2666<BR/> London: 870-934-2666<BR/> photodesk@splashnews.com<BR/> </P>
Farrah Abraham. Source: Bang Showbiz
