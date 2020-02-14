Robert Pattinson reportedly tests positive for Covid-19; The Batman shoot suspended

The Batman's UK shoot has been temporarily suspended after star Robert Pattinson allegedly tested positive for Covid-19.



The news was confirmed by a source familiar with the situation, according to US publications Variety and Vanity Fair.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. did not name the star, but said today that a member of the production is currently isolating in accordance with established protocols.

Pattinson is starring as the caped crusader in the new film from director Matt Reeves which had resumed filming just a few days ago after an almost six-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Pattinson Source: Bang Showbiz