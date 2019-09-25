TODAY |

Robert Hunter, Grateful Dead's poetic lyricist, dead at 78

Associated Press
Robert Hunter, the man behind the poetic and mystical words for many of the Grateful Dead's finest songs, has died at age 78.

Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart says Hunter died yesterday at his Northern California home. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Although proficient on a number of instruments including guitar, violin, cello and trumpet, Hunter never appeared on stage with the Grateful Dead.

Instead he was content to stay in the background and let his written words speak for him during the band's 30-year run that ended with the 1995 death of guitarist Jerry Garcia.

Hunter's songs included such classics as Truckin', Uncle John's Band, 'Box of Rain and Ripple.

He also collaborated with Bob Dylan and others, including Hart and other members of the Grateful Dead.

Robert Hunter at the 46th Annual Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York. Source: Associated Press
