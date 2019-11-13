Robbie Williams talks to 1 NEWS' Daniel Faitaua about making his first Christmas album

It's almost the time of year where households begin pressing play on their faithful Christmas albums.

Usually Michael Buble comes out of hibernation and Rod Stewart gets a few spins on the tape deck.

But this year there's a new contender, with Robbie Williams set to release his first-ever Christmas album.

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Daniel Faitaua sat down with the singer and asked him why he finally decided to make one.

"I've achieved so much that I'm kind of like, 'What I can do next to keep me interested?' and I've never written a Christmas song," Williams said.

He ended up writing several original songs for the album, which features duets with the likes of Rod Stewart and Bryan Adams.

"Rod Stewart was at my house having dinner, which I'm very proud of, Bryan Adams, our kids play together and he's lovely.

"Whoever I'm in a room with I ask. They say yes and then they forget, and I didn't," Williams explained of how his collaborations came together.