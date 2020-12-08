Robbie Williams reportedly quarantining on Caribbean holiday after testing positive for Covid-19

Robbie Williams has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Robbie Williams. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Let Me Entertain You singer is currently self-isolating after testing positive for the virus whilst on holiday in St Barts with his family - his wife Ayda Field and their four children.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Robbie’s been fairly sick. He’s confined to the villa where he is staying with his family. It’s not exactly the worst place in the world to be quarantined, although he cannot go to the beach.

"He will have to remain in quarantine for up to 14 days."

Meanwhile, Williams previously confessed that his anxiety about not being able to see his family amidst the coronavirus pandemic was "apocalyptic".

He said: "My thought process at the time was 'I can't get to my children, I can’t get to my wife. It’s apocalyptic. And then the s*** hit the fan. What if the fan gets bigger and the s*** gets more and I can't get to my people?' And for those moments, and the psychic attack that comes from the media and the news, plus that I couldn't get to you, it really fed into my anxiety and I felt I was starting to get the symptoms.

"So I got myself a place around the corner from us and I started to feel that I got the symptoms of Covid. And I started to panic and I started to worry and in times of severe panic and worry, it’s sort of like in case of emergency break glass.