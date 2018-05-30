 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Robbie Williams convinces fan's reluctant boyfriend to propose to her on live Instagram call

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have helped a fan propose to his girlfriend of 10 years via a live Instagram call.

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda.

Source: Bang Showbiz

The 44-year-old musician and his wife Adya Field, 39, managed to convince a reluctant boyfriend to pop the question to his unsuspecting lady after Jetske Cox, 38, commented asking for advice about her partner of 10 years who was hesitant to marry her.

After seeing the comment on his own Instagram account, the She's the One hitmaker decided to video call Jetske before urging her to fetch her partner, Chris Van Der Linden, also 38, so the pair could grill him about his commitment phobia.

Being watched by a live audience, a caught-off-guard Chris says, "Hi who is this?" before Robbie replies, "It's Robbie Williams," and gets straight to the point to confront Chris about his choices.

He teased: "A little birdie told me that you have been together for 10 years with your girlfriend. And he has not proposed? My wife wants to have a word with you..."

Ayda then added: "No! Ten years and you haven't proposed, that's downright rude man!"

And after being persuaded by the playful pair's coercing, Chris dropped to one knee and popped the question before Ayda reminded him that he can't go back on his word because she and Robbie, along with the thousands of viewers around the world, witnessed the spectacle.

She said: "Yes but you can't go back on it we were witnesses!"

To top it all off, an overjoyed Robbie then promised to record a "special song" for the couple's nuptials and send it to them as a gift on their big day.

He said: "I will sing you a special wedding song and send you a video of it."

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:41
1
Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

02:55
2
Police don't believe Lovepreet Brar, the man at the centre of the driver's licence saga, was working alone.

Most read story: Former AA worker took more than $56k in bribes for licences

01:57
3
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

04:33
4
Road safety campaigner Clive Matthew-Wilson says pursuing fleeing drivers is not the only option and police should adopt a no-chase policy.

FBI has labelled NZ police's chase style unnecessary, says road safety campaigner

00:34
5
On a stinking hot day in Wippipeg, Canada, Lola Stonehouse's day care wasn't happy with what she was wearing.

Most read story: Daycare tells off parents of three-year-old girl for 'inappropriate' dress


01:50
Archaeologists, however, are being hampered by souvenir hunters, and the Defence Force has concerns too.

Watch: 'It's very rare' – suspected 19th century shipwreck exposed on Auckland's rugged Muriwai Beach

Made of kauri and pohutukawa, archaeologists say it's likely to be a 19th century schooner that traded on the North Island's west coast.


01:47
The TVNZ 1 Breakfast newsreader says he's often embarrassed to correct people who mispronounce his name, as he applauded a Super Rugby campaign addressing the issue.

'Flat-tyre, Fat-tower, Fa'afoi' - Breakfast's Daniel Faitaua recalls shocking attempts at pronouncing his name, as Super Rugby stars encourage Kiwis to say theirs correctly

Daniel has also been mistaken for former TVNZ weather presenter turned politician Tamati Coffey.

01:57
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

'I just want Meadow to know that I love her with every bit of my heart' - cousin's heartbreaking message to 12-year-old killed following police pursuit

Meadow James' cousin Jahvanaiah said her younger relative had a big life ahead of her.

00:24
Eight pregnant women have been referred to a P treatment course in Kaitaia in less than three months.

Eight pregnant Northland women referred to P treatment course in less than three months

Research indicates babies born with P in their systems are smaller and have slower development.

00:23
Police say 10 passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured.

Raw video: Terrified passengers tumble to the ground off plane's wing after bomb scare on Indonesian flight

Ten passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured after another passenger claimed to have a bomb.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 