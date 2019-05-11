Robbie Magasiva pens first public message to brother Pua since assault revelations

Robbie Magasiva has spoken about his brother for the first time publically since it was discovered Pua had been convicted of assaulting his wife.

Pua Magasiva Source: TVNZ

Magasiva shared a photo of the former Shortland Street actor to his social media accounts, along with the words 'Sometimes the hardest thing to do is nothing. Rest now Pua'.

The post is Robbie's first comment since his brother's suppression lapsed last week, which revealed he had been sentenced to six months' supervision and 70 hours' community work in April for assaulting his wife.

The 38-year-old died suddenly the following month, leaving his brother posting multiple emotional posts to commemorate his memory.

In June, he shared a photo of a tattoo tribute to his brother which he followed up in September with a message for Mental Health Awareness Week.

"I'm thinking of Pua and his suffering and how I wish I could've eased it. It makes me feel helpless — something I think all loved ones of the depressed or mentally ill feel," he wrote.

"But I have learnt that in their times of darkness I just need to be there."