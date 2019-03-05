TODAY |

Riverdale season premiere to honour memory of Luke Perry

Associated Press
Luke Perry will be honoured in the season premiere of Riverdale, with his former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty guest starring.

Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, told a TV critics meeting that the episode is "a moving piece" and "a tribute to our friend and a well-respected actor."

Perry died in March at age 52 after a massive stroke. His death occurred in the middle of filming for season three and wasn't mentioned on the show. Producers opted until the season four premiere airing October 9 in the US to address what happened to Perry's character Fred Andrews, the father of Archie.

Molly Ringwald is expected to have a bigger role as Archie's mother.

Doherty stars in Fox's BH90210 reboot series debuting in the US on Wednesday. It's expected to also honour Perry.

Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke. Source: Breakfast
