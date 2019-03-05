Riverdale season premiere to honour memory of Luke Perry

Luke Perry will be honoured in the season premiere of Riverdale, with his former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty guest starring.

Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, told a TV critics meeting that the episode is "a moving piece" and "a tribute to our friend and a well-respected actor."

Perry died in March at age 52 after a massive stroke. His death occurred in the middle of filming for season three and wasn't mentioned on the show. Producers opted until the season four premiere airing October 9 in the US to address what happened to Perry's character Fred Andrews, the father of Archie.

Molly Ringwald is expected to have a bigger role as Archie's mother.