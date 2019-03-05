TODAY |

Riverdale halts production following death of Luke Perry

Bang Showbiz
Topics
Entertainment
Television
North America

Riverdale, the television show based on Archie comics and featuring Kiwi actor KJ Apa in the title role, has halted production following the death of co-star Luke Perry.

The actor passed away today at the age of 52 following his hospitalisation for a stroke last week, and in the wake of the tragic news, it has been claimed filming for the next season of Riverdale - in which Perry played Fred Andrews, the father of main character Archie Andrews - has been halted for a day to allow the cast and crew to grieve.

Actor Luke Perry. Source: 1 NEWS

The news was broken by The Hollywood Reporter, who also shared a joint statement from Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, along with producer Warner Bros. TV and The CW.

It read: "We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.

"A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."

Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke. Source: Breakfast

As of the time of writing, it's unknown how Perry's passing will impact the filming of the show's fourth season.

Meanwhile, Perry's Riverdale co-stars have also shared their condolences.

Molly Ringwald - who played his on-screen wife - tweeted: "My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. #LukePerry. (sic)"

Whilst the Riverdale writers room also shared: "Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. (sic)"

Perry's passing was confirmed by a representative today.

In a statement, they said: "[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time."

The 52-year-old most recently starred beside Kiwi actor KJ Apa in Riverdale. Source: ABC
Topics
Entertainment
Television
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:58
University of Otago researcher Barry Taylor spoke on Breakfast this morning about the findings.
Despite modest improvement, NZ kids still among the most obese in the OECD, study finds
2
attends the 'RAMPAGE' European Premiere on Wednesday 11th April 2018, held at CINEWORLD, Leicester Square London, ENGLAND. BANG MEDIA INTERNATIONAL FAMOUS PICTURES 28 HOLMES ROAD LONDON NW5 3AB UNITED KINGDOM tel +44 (0) 02 7485 1005 email: pictures@famous.uk.com
Dwayne Johnson tells his dad to pick any house he wants
3
The 52-year-old most recently starred beside Kiwi actor KJ Apa in Riverdale.
Riverdale halts production following death of Luke Perry
4
Nathan Kraatskow died after Rouxle Le Roux ran a red light on Auckland’s North Shore.
'Hate is such a ugly thing' - Rouxle Le Roux apologises for social media post, apologies again for teen's death in hit and run
5
A winery in Argentina will soon take Black Ridge’s title.
Central Otago winery loses 'world's southernmost vineyard' title to Argentina
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:55
Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

Luke Perry, who starred in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, has died at 52
00:36
His final performance with the group was in Auckland last month.

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint dies, aged 49
04:29
The Seven Sharp host met up with the Kiwi star in Los Angeles.

Anna Paquin opens up on leaving NZ at a young age and her new show Flack

At least 23 dead as storms, possible tornado hit Alabama