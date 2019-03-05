Riverdale halts production following death of Luke Perry

Riverdale, the television show based on Archie comics and featuring Kiwi actor KJ Apa in the title role, has halted production following the death of co-star Luke Perry.

The actor passed away today at the age of 52 following his hospitalisation for a stroke last week, and in the wake of the tragic news, it has been claimed filming for the next season of Riverdale - in which Perry played Fred Andrews, the father of main character Archie Andrews - has been halted for a day to allow the cast and crew to grieve.

The news was broken by The Hollywood Reporter, who also shared a joint statement from Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, along with producer Warner Bros. TV and The CW.

It read: "We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.

"A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."

As of the time of writing, it's unknown how Perry's passing will impact the filming of the show's fourth season.

Meanwhile, Perry's Riverdale co-stars have also shared their condolences.

Molly Ringwald - who played his on-screen wife - tweeted: "My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. #LukePerry. (sic)"

Whilst the Riverdale writers room also shared: "Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. (sic)"

Perry's passing was confirmed by a representative today.

In a statement, they said: "[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.