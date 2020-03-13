Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks offering blood to help Covid-19 patients

Rita Wilson has opened on what it was like to live with coronavirus after she was diagnosed last month.

The actress, 63, and her husband Tom Hanks were both diagnosed with Covid-19 whilst in Australia.

“Chills like I’ve never had before. Looking back, I also realised that I was losing my sense of taste and smell, which I didn’t realise at the time.”

Rita’s fever continued to worsen which prompted doctors chloroquine, an immunosuppressive drug usually used to treat malaria.

Whilst her fever did go down after taking it, she suffered from “extreme side effects”, including nausea and vertigo, which is the sensation of spinning while stationary.

“I know people have been talking this drug, but i can only tell you that I don’t know if the drug worked or it was just time for the fever to break.

“My fever did break, but the chloroquine had such extreme side affects. I was completely nauseous and I had vertigo. I could not walk and my muscles felt very weak. I think people have to be very considerate about that drug. We don’t know if it’s helpful in this case.”

The ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ star also spoke about her husband Tom’s battle with the virus, as she said the actor, also 63, had “milder symptoms”.

“He did not have as high a fever. He did not lose his sense of taste or smell. But it still took us the same amount of time to get through it,” she explained.

Both stars are now recovering after having pushed past the worst of the virus, Rita says they are awaiting confirmation if their antibodies can help others infected with the virus.

“We recently had been part of a study where we donated our blood and we are waiting to hear back if our antibodies will be helpful in developing a vaccine."