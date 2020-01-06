Ricky Gervais warns stars 'not to lecture the public' in Golden Globes speeches

Ricky Gervais has opened the 77th annual Golden Globe awards with a typically no-holds barred opening monologue that took aim at Hollywood's a-list attending the glitzy event in Los Angeles.

Known for his controversial non-pc comedy, it's the fifth time the Office creator has hosted the awards.

“You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I will be hosting these awards, so I don’t care anymore.

“I’m joking, I never did,” he began.

The British comedian then launched into some edgy material.

"In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world, people from every background.

"They all have one thing in common, they’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow. He’s coming for ya, talking of all you perverts, it was a big year for paedophile movies, Surviving R.Kelly, Leaving Neveraland, Two Popes."

Gervais also commented in one joke that convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein didn't take his own life, which got laughs and some groans from the audience.

"Shut up, I know he is your friend and I don't care," Gervais quipped to the audience.



He also warned award winners not to lecture the TV audience tuning in while accepting their Golden Globe.

“If you do win an award tonight don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, you’re in no position to lecture the public about anything.

“You know nothing about the real world, most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.

“So if you win come up collect your little award, thank your God and f*** off.”

Taika Waititi's film JoJo Rabbit has been nominated for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy. It goes up against Dolemite Is My Name, Knives Out, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Rocketman.

Roman Griffin Davis, who plays Jojo Betzler in Jojo Rabbit, is also nominated for best actor.



