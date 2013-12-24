Ricky Gervais wants to see UK health workers on the 2021 New Year Honours List

Ricky Gervais wants to see NHS heroes receive honours from Queen Elizabeth II in the 2021 New Year Honours List - not celebrities.

Ricky Gervais Source: Bang Showbiz

The 56-year-old comedian and actor has praised the frontline workers for the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK, who are fighting to save lives amid the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

And because of their hard work, the After Life star believes they should be recognised by the Queen in her annual honours ceremony, rather than giving titles - including Knighthoods and Damehoods - to celebrities.

He said: "I never want anyone to complain about the NHS again, or nurses or doctors or anyone on the front line. We've got to remember we clapped for them and that should always be there.

"The New Year's Honours list should not go to celebrities this year. It should go to those people. Give it to someone who gave a kidney to a stranger, not someone who invented a new type of mascara.

"I've seen people given a knighthood for services to fashion. What are you talking about, services to fashion? Christ, it's not that hard. People are finding cures for cancer and AIDs."

Ricky also took aim at reality stars who believe fame will make them "happy", as he believes it is "bordering on mental illness" to hunt for fame.

Speaking to the Christian O'Connell Show in Australia, he added: "We all want to be happy. We don't know how to do it. Sometimes we're sold bad advice.

"People think fame can make them happy. Then they're like, why am I not happy? People don't realise having worth is a huge thing to tick off before you can feel happy. And fame's not the place for it.