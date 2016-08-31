TODAY |

Ricky Gervais fears being 'cancelled' over old offensive jokes

Ricky Gervais fears he will be cancelled over his controversial past gags.

The 59-year-old comedian - who is responsible for creating The Office, Extras and Life's Too Short - is worried new generations will call him out for the jokes he has made in the past as what society deems to be offensive changes over the years.

He is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "You don't know what the world's going to be like in 10 years' time. You can get cancelled for things you said 10 years ago because you don't know what it's going to be like in 10 years' time."

However, the After Life star has already set a plan in motion if he is shunned from society and will perform on a park bench to tell his jokes.

He quipped: "If I have to, I'll go to Hyde Park and stand on a bench and shout s***."

It comes after fellow controversial comedian, Frankie Boyle lashed out at Ricky for a "lazy" routine on transgender people earlier this week.

Speaking on Grounded With Louis Theroux, he said: “If you’re a stand-up watching him, you feel like, ‘Oh, that’s someone doing a version of what we do'. But really, it’s that I saw him doing his routine about trans people and I thought it was very lazy.

"I would like him to have the same respect for trans people as he seems to have for animals. I don’t think that’s a lot to ask."

