Rhythm and Vines, Northern Bass and Bay Dreams among festivals facing uncertainty, eights months out from NYE

It might be eight months away, but a cloud of uncertainty is hanging over organisers of the country's biggest New Year’s festivals.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The time of year is usually when they'd be working to secure major international acts ahead of the summer, but the potential ongoing impacts of Covid-19 mean some aren't willing to commit just yet.

Alex Turnbull, who runs Rhythm and Alps, told 1 NEWS he has plan "A to E" at the moment.

Rhythm and Vines, Northern Bass and Bay Dreams are in the same boat as they await information on if and when borders will re-open and what Government restrictions are in place come December.

Bay Dreams director Mitch Lowe said some agents are still confident things will work out, and some are a little more hesitant.

"That's why we've chosen to build multiple scenarios into artists’ contracts, so we're transparent from the outset and all on the same page," he said.

Organisers aren't ruling out a full Kiwi line-up either, should borders remain closed.

Gisborne's Rhythm and Vines started off 18 years ago as a "Kiwi only" festival.

"We're prepared and only too keen to help promote and portray our local industry if that's what we require," festival director Hamish Pinkham said.

But for Northern Bass, a drum and based inspired festival celebrating it's 10th year this year, they rely on international artists.

"About 40 per cent of our acts are international, they've always played a huge role," said Hamish Hopham.

But should Government regulations and guidelines allow, they all say they'll do all they can to ensure Kiwis have a place to see in the New Year.