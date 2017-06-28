 

Rhys Darby can't believe it's been a decade since Flight of the Conchords became a global sensation

It has a been a decade since Flight of the Conchords first premiered on screens in America.

The Kiwi comedian played manager Murray in the much-loved show.
The Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby spoke to TVNZ 1's Breakfast show today about how he got involved in the iconic show. 

Darby originally joined the group for a BBC radio show, playing the role of their hapless manager Murray. 

He said it "feels like yesterday" when the first show aired on HBO.

He describes thinking "oh I'll just do this for a laugh" and says when he first got the call to make a TV series he "didn't even know what HBO was." 

The show ran for only 22 episodes but became hugely popular. 

Rhys Darby is back in New Zealand for a stand-up tour.

