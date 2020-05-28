Rhinestone-studded jock strap owned - and used - by Elvis up for sale

An "absurd" and "extravagant" rhinestone-studded jockstrap which was owned - and reportedly used - by Elvis Presley has come up for auction.
The piece of clothing was made by a fan and given to Elvis, and later ended up in the collection of Jimmy Velvet, who opened a museum in Memphis.
The piece is now being offered for sale for NZ$59,500 by Paul Fraser Collectibles, as part of a collection which also includes a lock of Marilyn Monroe's blonde hair.
Elvis is believed to have worn the jock strap several times in the 1970s.
Daniel Wade of Paul Fraser Collectives told The Blast that the jockstrap was "extravagant, absurd, and sexually potent".
"This rhinestone-studded jockstrap is pure Elvis Presley ... I'm sure the new owner won't be able to resist wearing it out on a Saturday night."