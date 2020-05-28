TODAY |

Rhinestone-studded jock strap owned - and used - by Elvis up for sale

Source:  1 NEWS

An "absurd" and "extravagant" rhinestone-studded jockstrap which was owned - and reportedly used - by Elvis Presley has come up for auction.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The unique item, believed to have worn several times by the famous singer, is listed for nearly $60,000. Source: 1 NEWS

The piece of clothing was made by a fan and given to Elvis, and later ended up in the collection of Jimmy Velvet, who opened a museum in Memphis.

The piece is now being offered for sale for NZ$59,500 by Paul Fraser Collectibles, as part of a collection which also includes a lock of Marilyn Monroe's blonde hair.

Elvis is believed to have worn the jock strap several times in the 1970s.

A custom jock strap made for Elvis Presley is up for sale which was reportedly worn several times by The King. Source: Supplied

Daniel Wade of Paul Fraser Collectives told The Blast that the jockstrap was "extravagant, absurd, and sexually potent".

"This rhinestone-studded jockstrap is pure Elvis Presley ... I'm sure the new owner won't be able to resist wearing it out on a Saturday night."

Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Overwhelming majority of Kiwis want to continue working from home, study suggests
2
Car dealer punches a hole in his own window during tense standoff at Auckland yard
3
Lost tramper opens up about lucky rescue: 'I've never been so goddamn happy in my life'
4
Judith Collins calls question about Treaty 'stupid', says she's 'utterly sick of being demonised for my ethnicity'
5
Lucky Lotto Powerball punter wins $7.3 million jackpot
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Andrea Bocelli recovers from Covid-19, donates plasma for research

Harry Potter author JK Rowling reveals new children's fairytale book

Veteran actress Betty White jokingly reveals secret of her longevity

00:47

'I could have died' - Queen rocker Brian May reveals recent heart attack