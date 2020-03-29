Review: The Bachelorette season finale - Only one couple emerges after show's tumultuous last days

It was two normies sitting in a tree as the final rose was handed out - or rather thrown to the side but whatever, still counts.

Richie Boyens and Lily McManus. Source: TVNZ

In a tear-jerking finale, bachelorette Lily McManus was presented a "whatever we want ring" by Wānaka cutie Richie Boyens after she announced, "you're the person I want to make me breakfast in the morning". Aww.

Lily sizzled in her black skin-tight (and apparently durable) gown (did you see the way the picked her up for that "I wanna be with you, final rose pash), and her new man too looked dabber in his pretty pink bow tie.

Richie Boyens presents Lily McManus with a "whatever we like" ring. Source: TVNZ

But while it was all smiles and blushing for the newly exclusive couple, no other relationships eventuated from the season.

I'm not crying, you're crying.

"It's just not us," Lily told runner-up Jesse Williamson. Tattoos may be forever, but their matching ink wasn't enough for this pair.

Lily McManus and Jesse Williamson. Source: TVNZ

And despite taking both Aaron McNabb and Logan Carr home to meet her parents, fellow bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster parted ways with both her final two.

Back tracking though, how did we get here?

Hometowns went well - for the most part. All of the men seemed to be accepted by the women's families and friends - well, as I said, for the most part.

There were hiccups - Jesse called Lily's mum old, Richie got grilled about dating Lesina and Logan's differing musical interest.

Aaron McNabb meets Lesina Nakhid-Schuster's family. Source: TVNZ

But it was Aaron who stereotyped Lesina's mum and didn't get the tick of approval. While it wasn't necessarily an explicit no, it didn't take much to decipher Lesina's mum's winking game.

"What do you like about Aaron?" .... *crickets*.

Wink if you thought "super question assassin" Camille was a hoot with the lads. *Wink wink wink*.

However, she also put Logan on the spot, but he pulled through and basically got adopted into the family. Whether they worked out or not, Camille was arranging her diary so Logan could make band practice.

Logan is a sweetie, he's thoughtful and always comes through with a grand romantic gesture. I mean, on their final date a giant, pink gift wrapped box walked in five minutes before he did. But Lesina was lacking sex appeal.

Lesina Nakhid-Schuster and Logan Carr. Source: TVNZ

While Lesina was none-too-impressed with his kissing technique throughout the series, he somehow made it to final two. But before going on to "fantasy suites" - we all know what that means - she cut the date short and broke up with the Auckland travel agent.

Aaron was the only one left from Lesina's men.

Mum doesn't like him, there were red flags and drama every week and she doesn't trust him.... things are going well then?

On their one-on-one, Lesina broke down about her doubts for the Hamilton teacher, but in the end they spent the night together to "hang out". The morning selfie cam of the pair wrapped in a blanket suggests otherwise. Mmmhmmm.

But while Aaron had no concerns about their relationship, Lesina took him by surprise and sent him home too.

Aaron McNabb and Lesina Nakhid-Schuster. Source: TVNZ

"I'm gutted, I didn't see it coming," he said.

However, I do commend Lesina for not settling.

"I couldn't say I saw a forever with him and that's what it came down to," she said. "If I didn't have that I wasn't going to pretend like I had."

As for Lily, she had two good guys. Or three if you count her third runner up Quinn Ryan who was sent home after hometowns at the men's places. Quinn for The Bachelor New Zealand, anyone???

Despite some awkward banter with both Jesse and Richie meeting Lily's family - Jesse calling her mum old and Richie getting drilled on his date with Lesina, awkward - her family did love both men.

And after two great dates - wine tasting with Jesse on Waiheke Island and surfing and glamping with Richie in Raglan - Lily knew who she wanted to be with.

I had a hunch the 32-year-old Wānaka hunk with the sexy raspy voice had her heart. While he feared the "questioning of genuine-ness" saga could send him home, Lily expressed some episodes ago that it was Richie who she trusted most.

Richie Boyens and Lily McManus. Source: TVNZ

Richie was also an intruder, meaning he came in part way through the series and therefore only got to know Lily over four weeks.

With that in mind, I think the pair clicked on a relationship level the most.

Jesse was lovely, but as mentioned, he seemed like he was a male form of Lily herself. I do think they'll remain great mates though.