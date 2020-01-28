Review: The Bachelorette NZ episode 2 - Initial sparks and self-sabotage as Lesina gets to know the men

There were some initial sparks for Lesina Nakhid-Schuster as she settled in to getting to know the men a bit better, but episode two of The Bachelorette Zealand wasn't without it's fair share of cringeworthy moments and self-sabotage from some of the contenders.

Lesina Nakhid-Schuster takes Aaron McNabb on their first one-on-one date. Source: TVNZ

After their first meeting, the men were out to make a memorable first impression - and that they did. But this episode Lesina was out to get to know the men on a deeper level.

Admitting there was no love at first sight, Lesina said she was excited about diving into the experience and getting to know the men.

She kicked off the week with a one-on-one date with Aaron - the food tech teacher she seemed to have a connection with after their first meeting.

Lesina faced her fear of dogs in the previous episode so it seemed fair Aaron McNabb was put through his paces, facing his fear of heights on their one-on-one date.

The jock-like Hamilton teacher braved zip lining before they settled down for a chat and glass of champagne - or at least they would have if he hadn't have spilled it before they had the chance.

He managed to laugh it off though, telling camera crew: "If you guys want to see how to date a girl this is it, this is the way that we do it."

The date went well though, with the pair seemingly enjoying a good laugh together. He snapped up a rose, but no first kiss.

The Bachelorette's first group date got 'down and dirty'. Source: TVNZ

Next up, a group date. Nine men got the chance to get out of the mansion, with 10 left behind.

Bree Tomasel and Matt Chisholm, swapped Treasure Island for a swamp, hosting a dirty game off shirtless footy for the group date.

Testosterone was high during the messy game, but Lesina was keen to see some of the men could come out of their shells.

In the end it was George who caught the 32-year-old beauty's eye - his prize, some alone time.

George opened up about his previous relationships and what he's looking for, but confessed away from Lesina that he wasn't ready to open up about his sexuality. He scored himself a rose though, buying himself more time to get comfortable about the serious stuff.

Cleaning up again, it's cocktail party time. But what is it with the men unravelling at cocktail parties.

Yesterday Lesina was called old, tonight a man inquired about her sister.

Brendon Vanstone, an electrical service technician, decided it was a good move to make "a joke" asking about Lesina's sister and the possibility of her as a back up plan.

Not only did all then men in the mansion cringe, I was with them. Big no. Digging himself deeper though, he defended his question: "If she can't handle a joke like that then she's not a very strong person."

Lesina didn't mess around, she whisked Brendan off for a chat about his intentions.

He said he's after a spark, one which he's yet to get - fair enough, they only just met. But he also self-sabotaged by putting himself down as not on her level.

Not letting Brendan's lack of confidence shake him though, back at the cocktail party personal trainer and youth worker Tavita Karika showed off his softer side. He came across as "one of the boys", but with some alone time with Lesina he opened up about wanting to find a long term partner.

He wasn't the only one after some alone time though.

Flynn and Lesina sat down for a chat about their age gap, but it wasn't long before the first interruption of the series with sheet metal engineer Quinn Ryan swooping in for some time.