Review: The Bachelorette NZ - Change of scene helps contestant open up about struggles with depression

We saw a new side to almost all of the men this week with the initial leads dropping into the friend-zone and some new unlikely front runners stepping up.

Terence O'Brien. Source: 1 NEWS

But it was the usually closed-off Terence O'Brien who really let his walls down, opening up about his struggles with depression.

On a date with bachelorette Lily McManus the fuzzy-haired Waipu builder talked about how he'd always put on a pokerface and tried to convince himself he was okay.

Lily talked about the stigma around men being "soft" when opening up, especially in a Kiwi culture of blokes expected to be manly and tough.

"I've always just dealt with everything myself," Terence confessed.

It could have been the change in scenery doing wonders for the men, like newbie Michael Frood - who I’d almost forgotten was on the show - he too stepping centre-stage.

The quietly spoken kumara grower was in his element surrounded by rolling paddocks, dogs, a pool and indoor garden.

Michael said he was “sick of the smells, sick of the concrete jungle” in the city of Buenos Aires.

He won fellow bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster over with his BBQ skills and surprising romance, despite her initially laughing in his face when he confessed he had eyes for her - awkward.

Meanwhile, the fresh air and new perspective also did wonders for Aussie-based apparent photographer Liam Cochrane.

He was set to pack his bags and head home, but after a deep and meaningful with Lily during their one-on-one time his mind flipped and he wanted to make it work. “I’m 100% in this,” he said, and we know he always gives 100%. Always.

Even “rose prude” Lesina opened up with normally defensive Mike Bullot.

Source: 1 NEWS

The tall, dark and handsome sailor talked about his fears of being pressured into something too quickly, especially after a failed marriage - but Lesina appreciated his honesty and too opened up about the pressure she’s felt. Cute, guys.

But despite the romance blossoming for some, with more pranks, jeers and naked beasts running around, the mansion was a zoo in more ways than one this week.

And hope is surely lost with friend-zoned George Hellriegel being sent home - Terence commented that the IQ in the house would’ve dropped by half, seems about right - and Steve Masters’s heavy metal vocals weren’t enough to progress him beyond friendship with Lesina.

While it was speedos all ‘round by the poolside, it’s not likely tensions will remain cool in the house with a sneak peek of yet another fiery cocktail party on the horizon.