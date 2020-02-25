Review: The Bachelorette episodes 16 and 17: 'He's completely cut himself in two' - third contestant rushed to ER

Another contestant has landed himself in an Argentinian hospital. We've had bulging hernias, avocado poisoning and now Quinn Ryan "completely cut himself in two" in a date gone wrong with bachelorette Lily McManus.

Quinn Riley smiles through the pain after slicing his hand on a date with Lily McManus. Source: TVNZ

I think we're all thankful, or maybe just me, that his beautiful face wasn't injured in the accident.

But on a fax machine smashing date (apparently that's a thing) the Hawke's Bay sheet metal engineer managed to slice his hand open through a not-so-protective glove.

"I should probably sit down before I f***ing faint," he announced waving his bloodied hand around the cameras. Now I'm not normally one to act squeamish around a bit of blood but his gnarly gash too made me wince.

It was good to see, however, the way Lily rushed to his aid, showing a nurturing motherly side of herself.

Lily McManus looks after Quinn Ryan. Source: TVNZ

Three stitches later and he was on his way to a rooftop bar. He mustn't have been put on too many hard drugs in that case.

But as if he hadn't already hard a rough day, Lily, notebook in hand, gave him a probe with a list of questions. He passed with flying colours though and bagged himself a rose. Also proving his lips weren't injured in the incident, the pairs pashing continued.

While he recovered from his injury, in last night's episode top contender for Lesina Nakhid-Schuster, Tavita Karika, pulled the pin on the experience and sent himself home.

He'd spent his Argentinian stay mostly horizontal due to a hernia giving him grief and I think he became on first name basis with emergency room staff in Buenos Aires.

Despite Lesina earlier saying she wanted him around, with time to lay around and reflect, the experience became too much for the Timaru personal trainer and youth worker and he left to look after his mum and his health. Tavita previously opened up about his mum's mental health struggles and said she had been weighing on his mind.

Lily said she was gutted to see him go but called his looking for for family and his health "honourable". While Lesina it sucked to see him go, but she understood him putting his mother first.

Tavita Karika hugs Lesina Nakhid-Schuster goodbye. Source: TVNZ

The rose ceremony was called off during his departure, but it was tears all 'round as his new mates said goodbyes. It wasn't all sombre, he got some cheeky bum smacks as he walked out too.

The bromance is back! After a turbulent time in the house, it seems most rifts have been ironed out.

Return bachelor Elliot Gilchrist cleared up his part in the drama... or did he? There was "animosity" in the house upon the Wānaka business owner returning from a date with Lesina and not sharing any details.

So after returning from from one-on-one time with Lily he wanted to show off his "tattoo" - having a laugh with the lads after Jesse Williamson lost a bet and had Lily's name tattooed on his foot on their recent date.

But the bare-headed galah just ripped down his pants to reveal the words "not telling" on his cheeks then smeared his rear over a window much to the other lads amusement.

As for any remaining tensions in the house, nothings like a game of true or dare to get to know one-another.

Jesse Williamson licks the floor in a dare. Source: TVNZ

There was toilet paper eating, cat fur floor licking and Elliot again got his kit off to run nude through the mansion.

"I had cat fur all over my lounge and I'm allergic to cats so it's probably not the best combination," Jesse said after his dare. All good, they probably have an ambulance on standby at this rate.

Meanwhile, as the awkwardness between Mike Bullot and Lesina continued and Aaron McNabb keeps clinging onto her like a lost dog, Lesina shifted her eyes to Richie Boyens.

While Lily had previously connected to him - even opening up about her being hearing impaired and him sharing his struggles and triumphs overcoming seizures - the Wānaka clothing designer seemed to get along well with both women.

They had a date from hell - literally - touring the Palacio Barolo and purging themselves of their sins.

Richie didn't feel too guilty for his lustful sins though, admitting he's a flirtatious guy.

"Rip clothes off with teeth and go for it, that’s lust," he explained. Confessional just got heated!

It'll be interesting to see whether it's fun and young Lily or family-ready career woman Lesina who he'll sway towards. Both woman seem keen on the puppy-faced charmer.