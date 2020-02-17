Review: The Bachelorette episodes 12 and 13 - The claws come out as five new men join the pack

Tensions are bubbling in the house with a old and new divide forming amongst the men following last night's announcement of five new contestants.

The OG men pull a prank on the new contestants on the Bachelorette New Zealand. Source: TVNZ

Aaron McNabb confessed he was "falling in love" with Lesina Nakhid-Schuster, Liam Cochrane and Lily McManus made "frozen hangover" ice cream and Lesina's first kiss of the season, stripper Marc Johnson, was sent packing.

But it was the bombshell of five new men that really took the men by surprise, adding to the abundance of surprises this season.

Eliminated contestant and Wānaka painting company owner Elliott Gilchrist, 32, Auckland procurement consultant Mac Mataia, 27, Auckland sailor Mike Bullot, 35, Dargaville kumara grower Michael Frood, 29, and Wānaka clothing designer and tailor Richie Boyens, 32, were yesterday announced to join the cast.

In a rush to bring the five new men up to speed to the other contestants, the bachelorettes took the men on, well, fittingly, speed dates.

There were "loose hips", fumbled and nonsensical chat, and a lot of sweat.

"He's wearing a hat, I appreciate the hat, it's not stopping the sweat though," Lily said of newbie Mac. Bless him, he deserves a hug .... oh wait. Poor Mac, stressed by the experience already, announced to his fellow newbies that he was in need of a hug; after a lengthy delay it was previously eliminated Elliot who stepped up to comfort his struggling new pal.

While they formed a connection amongst themselves, what did the women think?

Eliminated contestant Elliott Gilchrist gets a second chance, scoring a date with Lesina Nakhid-Schuster. Source: TVNZ

Elliot was described as "a drunk puppy" - unsure what to make of that one. Michael was called "vague" - I get it. Mac is sweaty, Richie is tall and Mike resembles a sweat-band laden tennis player.

But while the women formed their first impressions, the other men, out on a bromantic date to the cemetery (yes, cemetery), were none the wiser of their new competition - that was until they were brought face-to-face with the men at a cocktail party.

While it was all fun and games for the initial meeting, it didn't take long for there to be "shots fired".

"What the f***", "I am worried", "whaaaat" and "the games just heated up" were some of the reactions to the intruders entry to the show, and that they are.

While birthday boy Richie was on a date with Lily, some of the OG men decided to prank the remaining newbies that they would be joining the date.

Gullible as they are, the men rushed to shower and spruce up for their "date" before awkwardly waiting outside, only for the jokesters to rush out laughing that there was no such date.

While they laughed it off, it looks like the war between old and new is set to heat up - and the original men may be a man down with Tavita Karika's hernia giving him grief again. He hinted he may be leaving the show early.